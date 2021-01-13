Lovestruck in the City Ep 6 RECAP: Kim Ji Won & Ji Chang Wook come face to face in the city

In episode 6 of Lovestruck in the City, Eun Oh and Jae Won finally come face to face in the city and we find out how Rin Yi and Kyung Joon met.

In episode 6 of Lovestruck in the City, Eun Oh and Jae Won finally come face to face in the city which ends with a chase and Jae Won reporting a camera thief.

Lovestruck in the City, the brand new mini-series by KakaoTV premiered for the first time on Netflix on December 22. The drama features Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae Won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh, Kim Min Seok as Choi Kyung Joon, Seo Ju Yeon as Suh Rini, Han Ji Eun as Oh Seong Yeong and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kang Geun. These are the main characters that are followed through a documentary-style narrative, exploring their love lives or the lack thereof.

This episode starts off with Kang Geon revealing that he’s living with Eun Oh but there’s nothing going on between them. They have known each other for ages, almost kindergarten and their personalities are not compatible with each other.

We’re then given the background as to how Rin Yi and Kyung Joon met. Kyung Joon first saw Rin Yi at a protest against the demolition of a playground. Kyung Joon joined in with vigour and enthusiasm which prompted Rin Yi to go over closer to him as if he’s an ally. However, it turns out that they actually met for the first time in second grade. The two became close friends and he would constantly disapprove of the men she would go on blind dates with.

Back to the present time, it turns out that Kang Geun and Kyung Joon knew each other which meant Rin Yi also knew him. Kang Geun is best friends with Eun Oh so they all decide to hang out together for a card game. Jae Won ends up calling Kyung Joon and Kang Geun asks him to come over for a new game and he agrees. However, by the time he gets there, he runs into Eun Oh. The two share brief eye contact in surprise but Eun Oh makes a run for it. Jae Won follows, running after her but he can’t catch up.

Eun Oh eventually reveals that she broke up with Jae Won because of “them” and that she stole the camera for the memories that came with it. Jae Won desperately wants his camera back and drunkenly reports a camera thief.

