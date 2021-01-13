Lovestruck in the City Ep 7 RECAP: SHINee Minho comforts Ji Chang Wook as he reports Kim Ji Won

In episode 7 of Lovestruck in the City, we find out that Sun Young and Kang Geun broke up because of Eun Oh and Jae Won tries to report Sun Ah for the 6th time.

Lovestruck in the City, the brand new mini-series by KakaoTV premiered for the first time on Netflix on December 22. The drama features Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae Won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh, Kim Min Seok as Choi Kyung Joon, Seo Ju Yeon as Suh Rini, Han Ji Eun as Oh Seong Yeong and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kang Geun. These are the main characters that are followed through a documentary-style narrative, exploring their love lives or the lack thereof.

The episode starts off with Jae Won stumbling into the police station right after Sun Young had caused a drunk scene there. He reports Sun Ah for stealing his camera but this isn’t his first time doing so as is evident from how the police officers, especially Oh Dong Shik (in a highly anticipated cameo by SHINee’s Minho) notes that it’s his 6th time reporting the same incident. Jae Won is put behind bars and Kyung Joon comes to pick him up.

Back to Kang Geun and Sun Young’s break up, it turns out that Sun Young had asked Kang Geun to choose between her and Eun Oh as well as her and Rin Yi. Clearly, Sun Young is not okay with Kang Geun being so close to his female friends which probably led to their break up.

Jae Won and Eun Oh both, on the other hand, separately go over to the community service centre to give away their surfboards. Eun Oh gives it away but Jae Won can’t. He also recalls that his dashboard camera recorded Eun Oh when they met the previous day. However, we also find out that Eun Oh got Jae Won’s car towed for illegal parking.

There is a bittersweet push and pull between Jae Won and Eun Oh and it will be interesting to see how the two finally reconcile, if at all.

