Lovestruck in the City: Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won starrer DELAYS premiere; Drama to release on this date

Lovestruck in the City has postponed its December 8 release. The Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won starrer will now premiere on this date.

Days after it was reported that an extra was tested positive for COVID-19, Lovestruck in the City has delayed its premiere. The romantic drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won was slated to release on December 8. Now, it is reported that the drama will not air until before Christmas week. A source from the drama informed OSEN that the shift in date was the ensure safety on the sets and focus on high production quality. The source also added that the cast and crew undertook the COVID-19 test.

As translated by Soompi, the intel said, "Although we recently resumed filming after our cast and crew all tested negative for COVID-19, we decided to adjust the schedule in order to ensure the safety of our set and a higher quality of production. We ask for viewers’ understanding on this issue and we will continue to put our cast and crew’s safety first and follow government guidelines on preventing transmission."

The outlet now reports that the Lovestruck in the City will be airing on December 22 at 5 pm KST. Apart from the shift in date, Lovestruck in the City has also released a new teaser from the show. In the video, the two leading stars along with the supporting cast share their different perspectives on love. "I believed it was love," Ji Chang Wook says while Kim Ji Won adds, "I think I’ll never forget him as long as I live."

Credits :OSENSoompi

