‘Lovestruck in the City’ star Hong Su Zu pairs with Sung Yoo Bin for a KBS drama special

'Be;Twin' of 'KBS Drama Special 2021', which is scheduled to be broadcast in November, is an immature romantic melodrama that takes place between twin brothers and a woman. Actors Sung Yoo bin and Hong Su Zu have been cast as the lead roles, attracting attention.

In the drama, Sung Yoo Bin plays the role of twin brothers 'Kim Yun-i' and 'Kim Hwan-i'. Brothers Kim Yun-i and Kim Hwan-i are people who walk the opposite path, respectively, as an administrative exam student and aspiring film director. Sung Yoo Bin, who has been recognized for his acting skills across movies and dramas since his childhood days as a child actor. The one act drama is going to draw Sung Yoo Bin under a new light as someone who is taking on a new challenge by acting in two roles.

Hong Su Zu took on the role of 'Hong-cheong', a film director who was called the morning star of Chungmuro ​​because he joined at a young age. Hong Cheong made a name for herself by sweeping awards at various film festivals, but while she was wandering for three years after her last film, she met two brothers by chance. Hong Su Zu, who rose to the ranks of a rising star by imprinting her presence on the public through her debut web drama 'Lovestruck in the City', is paying attention to how she will portray the character of Hong Cheong, a professional film director.

'Be;Twin' is expected to make viewers' hearts pound with a fresh storyline, a unique atmosphere, and the amazing chemistry of the characters full of personality, creating an unprecedented love melodrama. 'KBS Drama Special 2021' will be broadcast for the first time on KBS2 in October, and the single act 'Be;Twin' will be aired in November.

