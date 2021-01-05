Lovestruck in the City's production team teases what fans can look forward to in SHINee member Minho's cameo

SHINee member Minho's first on-screen project post his military discharge is a special appearance in Lovestruck in the City as police officer Oh Dong-shik.

Lovestruck in the City will be airing another episode today and making his highly-awaited special appearance in the Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won short-form drama is none other than SHINee member Minho. It was earlier revealed that the 28-year-old singer, who was discharged from the military in November 2020, will have a cameo in the KakaoTV series as police officer Oh Dong-sik.

As per stills obtained by Star Today via Soompi, Lovestruck in the City Ep 5 will look into what went wrong between Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung-soo) and Oh Sun Young's (Han Ji-eun) past relationship. We will get to see their fiery breakup in the middle of the street as they share intense glares in spite of their previous romantic spark. Post their breakup, fate will make Geon meet Dong-shik at the bus stop and while it will be an unusual encounter, the duo will hit it off right away. It will be interesting to see how Minho's character helps to advance the pair's storyline.

About Lovestruck in the City Ep 5, the production team teased to Star Today that the episode will shed light on 'organising things after a breakup' with special reference to Geon and Sun-young parting ways. "Their answers will remind viewers of their past relationships. Please also look forward to Minho’s first appearance," they further added.

