Low Life sneak peek: Ryu Seung Ryong embarks on intense high-stakes treasure hunt for upcoming K-drama; watch

Low Life is an upcoming South Korean series starring Ryu Seung Ryong in the leading role. However, ahead of its much-anticipated release, a sneak peek has been released, providing a glimpse into the story. The plot follows an individual who embarks on a high-stakes mission to hunt for the deep-sea treasure.

On January 7, 2024, Disney+ dropped a preview clip of several K-dramas that will be released soon on the streaming platform. Among them, a short clip of Low Life was also released, featuring Ryu Seung Ryong as Oh Gwan Seok, Yang Se Jong as Hui Dong and Lim Soo Jung as Jeong Suk. In the video, Seung Ryong can be seen ordering a group of his men to find the treasure that is said to be hidden deep within the ocean, sparking a tense and adventurous hunt.

Ryu Seung Ryong takes on the role of Oh Gwan Seok, a character driven by an unwavering desire to make money. Upon discovering the existence of a treasure in the waters off the coast of Sinan, he leads a group determined to claim it. Other characters of the show are shown but are shrouded in mystery, adding to the curiosity about their roles in the story.

The plot of Low Life revolves around an uncle and his nephew in the 1970s who, desperate to escape their struggles as counterfeit sellers, accept a proposal to explore the West Sea in search of treasure. The story delves into the lives of so-called "sincere villains" as they hatch a bold plan to recover a treasure ship buried beneath the sea and make their fortune. Inspired by a real-life case of a treasure ship discovered off the coast of Sinan during the same era, the drama brings a gritty and adventurous narrative to life.

The show is directed by Kang Yoon Sung, known for his work on Big Bet and the acclaimed film The Outlaws. Low Life will be releasing sometime around 2025.