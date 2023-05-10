Lucas promises fans to become an ‘even better Lucas’ as he leaves NCT and WayV in emotional letter

On May 10th, the agency SM Entertainment announced through an official statement, "As a result of careful discussion between Lucas and us, Lucas has decided to leave NCT and WayV to continue his individual activities." They added that it was a decision made after judging that it was a choice for both the members and the fans, so they asked for the understanding of the fans who supported Lucas as a member of NCT and WayV. In addition, SM Entertainment said that in the future, Lucas plans to engage in various activities as an individual and they would like to express their gratitude to the fans who always send generous love, and ask for their unchanging support and interest in the future as well.

Lucas’ letter:

On the same day, directly informed the news of his departure from the team. He said, "After long consideration, I decided to leave the groups NCT and WayV." He said he was really sorry to the members, and thinking about their long friendship, it's too sad. Since he has known them for 8 years, he sincerely thanks the members for taking care of him, and he won't be able to forget them and their generosity. He hopes that the members will remember him as Huang Xuxi, not Lucas, and he expressed his love for the members and said that he will always support them. Lucas said that he thought about it for a long time before deciding to leave, and he thinks this decision was for everyone. He thinks of it as a way to repay the fans who support him. Finally, Lucas added, "I will try to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and a better Lucas in the future."

About Lucas:

Previously, Lucas was embroiled in a privacy controversy in August 2021. At the time, Person A, who claimed to have been in a relationship with Lucas for several years, revealed through an online community that she had been gaslighted by Lucas. She also claimed that Lucas demanded gifts and gossiped about those around him. Due to these controversies, Lucas took a break from his activities. At the time, he expressed his apology, saying, "I will not let this happen again, and I will stop all scheduled activities and take time to reflect." Meanwhile, Lucas made his 2018 debut and has been a member of NCT, WayV, and SuperM.

