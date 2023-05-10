Lucas to leave NCT and WayV; SM Entertainment announces departure and plans for future

SM Entertainment, the management agency behind NCT, has announced that Lucas will be leaving the group following star’s gaslighting controversy.

SM Entertainments announcement

SM Entertainment announced on May 10 that Lucas would be departing from both NCT and WayV, putting an end to several months of speculation about the idol's future with the groups.

Full statement by the agency:

“This is SM Entertainment

We have an announcement to share regarding Lucas’ future plans.

After our deliberate discussions Lucas, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavours.

We ask for your understanding and continuous support as this was a decision taken after much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported.

Lucas is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on.

Once again, we sincerely appreciate lavished love and support from all the fans and ask for your continuous support and interest in the future.

Thank You."

The Controversy Surrounding Lucas

Lucas has been embroiled in controversy after multiple women came forward accusing him of emotionally manipulating them and cheating on them. After facing allegations of cheating and gaslighting from his alleged ex-girlfriends who claim to have dated him in the past, Lucas will be leaving NCT and WayV. The three accusers, one Korean and two Chinese individuals, also claimed that Lucas had made them pay for all their dating expenses. The allegations sparked a massive backlash from fans, who demanded that Lucas be held accountable for his actions.

Impact of Lucas' departure on NCT, WayV and SuperM

Lucas was a prominent member of NCT and WayV, renowned for his rap skills and magnetic personality. He joined NCT's Chinese subunit, WayV, in 2018 and quickly established a strong fan base. Lucas was also a member of the SuperM supergroup, which debuted in 2019, featuring artists from different SM Entertainment groups. It is unclear what the future of SuperM will be following his departure from NCT and WayV, announced on May 10, amidst allegations of cheating and gaslighting by three accusers who claimed to have dated him in the past. Despite the controversy, Lucas's impact on the music industry remains significant, and fans hope he will overcome this challenging period and return to the industry in the future.

