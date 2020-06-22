  1. Home
Lucifer 5's release date gets leaked and deleted; Fans troll Netflix for messing up the announcement

Netflix gets trolled by fans as it updates Lucifer 5's release date and deletes the same within seconds.
After giving four hit seasons, Lucifer 5 becomes the most anticipated series on Netflix and fans can't wait to watch the season. The fourth installment of Lucifer released last year and there has been no news about its season 5. While fans have eagerly been waiting for updates on Lucifer Season 5, Netflix's leaked and deleted post just gave everyone an adrenaline rush! Netflix recently updated Lucifer 5's release date on its official website and deleted it within seconds. 

However, fans were quick enough to take screenshots of the same and circulate it on the internet. While it has recently been confirmed that Lucifer 5 is on board, fans wished for more details about the show. Even though Netflix was too quick in fixing the error and deleting their update, fans have been keeping an eye on their favourite show's development details and now they've found out that the makers are looking to release Lucifer 5 on August 21 this year.

The first half of Lucifer season 5 is expected to release on August 21 while the other half is believed to release by February 2021. Two weeks ago, the cast returned to work and are expected to begin shooting soon. The show's star DB Woodside had also tweeted last week, "Dear Lucifans. Good things are happening. Pls continue to be patient." Now when Netflix confirmed the same and deleted its announcement within seconds, fans are trolling the OTT platform. "Seriously @LuciferNetflix @netflix?" a fan wrote. "I’m just imagining the emails zinging around at Netflix in the last 6 hours," wrote another.

Also Read: Thursday Theories: Lucifer Season 5: Is Trixie going to find out Lucifer is the devil and will Dan shoot him?

Credits :Netflix, Twitter

