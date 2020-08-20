Lucifer EP REVEALS Tom Ellis' show to tackle Black Lives Matter in Season 6: There have been many tears shed

Lucifer executive producer Ildy Modrovich revealed in an interview that the upcoming Season 6 of the Netflix series will be exploring Black Lives Matter and it would be going through the characters' eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place.

We're all eagerly waiting for tomorrow when the first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 will finally drop for the world to devour. While there are another eight episodes on the pipeline with no confirmed release date, Lucifer recently was green-lit for Season 6 which will mark the series' end as well. When it comes to the final season, the Tom Ellis starrer will be exploring Black Lives Matter as revealed by executive producer Ildy Modrovich in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Since TV police dramas and comedies have had to self-introspect the criticism they received earlier this year, Modrovich confessed that when they got back to the writers room, they started looking at ways they have contributed or not addressed the systematic issues of the police department as a cop show themselves. As they wanted to speak directly to it, they ended up including the BLM movement in the storyline of a Season 6 episode. Ildy, who will be writing that particular episode, confessed that she's nervous because she wants to get it right. Moreover, the writers are halfway through planning out the sixth season.

Executive producer Joe Henderson added that they wanted to speak to the cultural reckoning that they're all going through which will continue and how it's their responsibility to say something. "And go at it through our characters' eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place. To really look at the situation socially, emotionally and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric," Modrovich stated to ET.

At the writers room with the cast members, Ildy spoke about the diversity in the room and how it's taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because they have talked about everything. "There have been many tears shed. I can just say everybody's very passionate about it, so I think that's what we're doing to get it right. We'll probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it until we shoot it," Modrovich recalled.

Moreover, the writers spoke candidly with the cast especially D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Tom Ellis, who have been very vocal about the BLM movement."Normally we pitch them their stories and a little bit of mythology, but this is a thing that almost all of them asked about, so we've listened to them and we've tried to make it as much of a conversation as possible and a listening exercise," Henderson concluded to ET.

