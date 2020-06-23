Lucifer Season 5: Did the creators just drop clues about Lucifer & Chloe’s romance from the upcoming episodes?

Did Lucifer creators just drop a hit about Lucifer and Chloe’s romance from Season 5? Read on to find out.

Lucifer fans have been rooting for Lucifer Morningstar and detective Chloe Decker to get together since season one. While the two share remarkable chemistry and are always by each other’s side, with all the drama going on in their lives, the creators have been taking their own sweet time with developing the romance angle. However, now that the makers are working in concluding the series, the fans are almost certain that they are finally going to see a lot more of Lucifer and Chloe’s romance in the upcoming episodes.

After waiting for the confirmation for months, the Lucifans finally got to know that the first part of season 5 of Netflix series will hit the streaming platform on August 21. After the announcement, the series’ official twitter handle shared a montage of multiple clips from the previous seasons. “And now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. Season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on #Netflix,” the caption alongside the video read.

Even though it was a combination of a couple of scenes we have already seen in the show, a few eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that the clip actually includes hints about the upcoming episodes, especially about Lucifer and Chloe’s plotline. Season 4 of the Biblical drama series left with some major cliffhangers. The last time we saw Lucifer, he succumbed to the sinister prophecy of Father Kinley and embraced his true identity by reclaiming his throne in hell.

However, before reclaiming his throne, the Lord of Hell accepted his love for his detective partner and the two shared a kiss. And this was one of the major cliff hangers from season 4. The fans have been wondering what will happen to the couple next. Some are worried that the fallen angel’s time in hell might take a toll on his feeling for Chloe. But, after watching the latest clip shared on the official twitter handle, the fans flipped out and noted that the video included an unreleased clip at the end of the reel.

Even though the clip is just half a second long, the fans noted that it has not been a part of any of the previous seasons. It features Lucifer and Chloe enjoying an intimate moment possibly at some point in season five. While the creators have successfully kept all the details about the upcoming plotline under tight wraps, after the latest clip, the fans are sure that the two will finally own up to their feeling and make their relationship official and the upcoming season.

Check out the video here:

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

“Well played dropping that couple of seconds in there at the end. You guys really know how to toy with this fandom,” a fan tweeted reflecting on the video. The makers almost confirmed the speculation when they reacted to the comment and wrote, “We learned from the best when it comes to temptation,” with a devil emoji. “I see what you did here. Chloe Top Decker, queen of manifestating her dreams. This is reality now. This nose-breaking sultry kiss really aged well and is Deckerstar exclusive only. Am I right or am I right? I only accept yes,” another fan wrote.

The upcoming episodes will also see the fallen angel finally reuniting with his father aka God, played by Dennis Haysbert. In the last four seasons, Lucifer Morning star, played by Tom Ellis, was seen desperate to make a connection with his father on more than one occasion, to find answers to his unanswered questions. Earlier this month, Lesley Ann Brandt, the actor who plays the role of Lucifer’s best friend and bounty hunter Mazikeen in the first four seasons, spilled some beans about the upcoming episodes.

Now, Lesley has teased the details about how the character will be introduced in the plot. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress gushed about working with the 24 (2001 drama series) star in season five. “Dennis Haysbert is just a gorgeous actor and it’s really great working between these two characters,” she said.

While keeping the major plot details under tight wraps, the actress revealed that her character Mazikeen goes to God and asks for a huge favour. Reflecting on why, after refusing to answer his son’s prayers for years, God will finally come to Earth, the actress said, “I can say that she goes to him and asks him for something huge.”

ALSO READ: Stranger Things: The Duffer Brothers REVEAL they already have an ending in mind for the series

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×