Lucifer Season 5: Lesley Ann Brandt teases how God will reunite with his son Lucifer in the upcoming episodes

Lucifer star Lesley Ann Brandt, who plays Mazikeen in the Biblical drama, teased how God will reunite with his son Lucifer in season 5. Read on to find out.

While the creators have still not announced the official release date of the upcoming season, Lesley Ann Brandt, the actor who played the role of Lucifer’s best friend and bounty hunter Mazikeen in first four seasons, spilled some beans about the upcoming episodes. Season 4 of the Biblical drama series left with some major cliffhangers. It ended with Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, embracing his true identity and reclaiming his throne in hell. And the conspiring the creators are now working on wrapping up the series, the upcoming episodes will finally reunite the fallen angle with his father aka God.

In the last four seasons, Lucifer Morning star, played by Tom Ellis, was seen desperate to make a connection with his father on more than one occasion, to find answers to his unanswered questions. It was announced that Dennis Haysbert has been roped in to play the role of Lucifer’s father in the upcoming episodes, and the actor has also been promoting the upcoming season on his personal Twitter page. Now, Lesley has teased the details about how the character will be introduced in the plot.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress gushed about working with the 24 (2001 drama series) star in season five. “Dennis Haysbert is just a gorgeous actor and it’s really great working between these two characters,” she said. While keeping the major plot details under tight wraps, the actress revealed that her character Mazikeen goes to God and asks for a huge favour. Reflecting on why, after refusing to answer his son’s prayers for years, God will finally come to Earth, the actress said, “I can say that she goes to him and asks him for something huge.”

The fan-favourite series was renewed by Netflix when Fox cancelled the show after three seasons, and it was announced that the upcoming season would be the final installment of the fan favourite series. However Lauren German, the actress who plays the role of detective Chloe Decker in the show, recently hinted that the upcoming episodes will be divided into two seasons. This means the series will get a season 6. According to Daily Express, the show is scheduled to release by the end of 2020. The makers will probably release a few episodes this year and then drop the final ones in 2021. ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho reportedly the most followed Korean actor on social media

Credits :Entertainment Tonight

Share your comment ×