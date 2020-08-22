Lucifer Season 5 Review: The Devil left his Mojo down in hell to present a sinfully mundane season

Lucifer Season 5 Review: The Devil returned to Netflix with his twin brother in tow. While the mysteries deepen, the overlapping plot and Déjà vu treatment weigh the season down.

Series Name: Lucifer Season 5

Lucifer Season 5 Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris.

Lucifer creator: Tom Kapinos

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD

There is a scene in Lucifer Season 5's episode 3 when the devil and Detective Decker have a moment to themselves. Morningstar tells Chloe that he spent thousands of years in Hell, imagining their reunion. But their reunion panned out rather differently. That disappointed, that heartbreak of expectations is exactly how I felt after binging Lucifer Season 5. The new season arrived on August 21. With just eight episodes presented this time around, the new season kicked off by introducing fans to a new family member.

As the trailer already revealed, Lucifer Season 5 introduces fans to the devil's twin brother, Michael. Trying to sabotage Lucifer's reputation, Michael walks in the devil's shoes doesn't walk too far. A kiss with Decker rats out his identity and soon, Michael's identity is unveiled to Amenadiel. Sensing that trouble awaits the angel and his son, Charlie, Amenadiel takes a trip down to hell and urges Lucifer to return to LA.

By the time Lucifer returns, the damage is done. Chloe learns that God created her for Lucifer. While she comes to terms with the recent turn of events, the show explores Maze's mummy issues aka abandonment issues. Lilith is added into the equation to propel Maze against Lucifer and siding with Michael. The war between the siblings reaches a new height when the detective is kidnapped and Lucifer turns detective. While the detective is tracked down and rescued, the season inches towards a cliffhanger that I was hoping arrived sooner.

Amid the twists and turns, Chloe's ex-boyfriend, a black and white episode with flimsy treatment and loosely written cases, that the detective-devil duo investigates, is added to the mix. Despite these several strings intertwined with each other, you'd think Lucifer season 5 is everything a season ideally would have. Unfortunately, you're wrong.

The new season might have new elements but it refuses to let go of its old, tried and tested routes to experiment with the devil himself. The season gives you moments of Déjà vu, with several subjects treated in ways of the past making the new episodes predictable. The new season kicks off on a bumpy note with a couple of plotholes and boring case subjects buying unnecessary time for the big finale. The tie loose ends could have been tied in a much better way. To top it off, continuity errors were unmissable.

However, the new season does have its moments, especially in the 7th and 8th episodes. The scenes following Maze's discovery about her mother and Lucifer turning the detective followed by an interesting battle between the angels and the demon standout. Speaking of the performances, Tom Ellis doesn't feel in his element this time around. Ellis doesn't ooze the charm that he once held. The missing suave impacted his on-screen chemistry with Lauren German. Ellis also felt uncomfortable under the skin of Michael. It also left me confused about Michael's American accent. Was it an attempt to distinguish the two? Ellis' switch from Lucifer to Michael wasn't as clean as it should have been.

On the other hand, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lauren German raised my hopes when they attempted to partner. That was a duo I wished lasted a little longer. Brandt presented the broken Mazikeen with ease. Her performance, just like her character, has grown over the seasons. Aimee Garcia, as always, charmed us with her act as Ella Lopez but it is refreshing to see that she was presented a wider platform to perform.

Given that the season is just a part of the episodes initially intended to present, there is a likeliness that the unshot episodes might have more juicy material to present. However, it is disheartening to see that one of the most anticipated series was rushed and presented this way. I thought Lucifer left unnecessary drama and boring cases back in season 3 and was ready to take forward the revamped version ahead in season 5.

Final Verdict: Lucifer season 5 does not live up to the expectations. The slow-paced storytelling and superficial character development is a buzz killer. I hope God steers the series towards an epic finale.

