Lucifer Season 5: Tom Ellis' Netflix series to release at THIS time in India, US, UK, and other countries

Lucifer Season 5 debuts on Netflix on August 21. Here's what time the Tom Ellis series arrives on the platform in India, US, UK, and other countries.
The devil's twin is all set to take over our small screen this weekend! Lucifer returns with the fifth season on Friday, August 21. The new season will see Lucifer's twin brother Michael replace Morningstar on Earth and add a new spin to the series. As the trailer released a few weeks ago hinted, Micheal will not only fill the shoes of his brother but he will also romance detective Chloe Decker while he continues to help her solve the investigations in Los Angeles. 

The new season is just the first one of the series finale. The new season will feature only eight episodes. The titles of each episode have been revealed. Via Express UK, the episodes are titled, "Really Sad Devil Guy," "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!", "!Diablo!", "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken," "Detective Amenadiel," "BluBallz," "Our Mojo" and "Spoiler Alert." 

Back in May, showrunner Ildy Modrovich revealed on Twitter, "I CAN tell you that ALL the episodes are SUPERSIZED. Between 50 and 60 mins each. (IE: we’re long-winded mo fos this season.)" For those wondering why the new season is comprised into eight episodes, Tom Ellis told DA MAN that the season still had 60 percent of the remaining episodes to film when the COVID-19 outbreak halted the filming. 

While we would have loved for all the episodes to drop, but we are glad we have some of the finale season left to bite on later. So, down to the details: When does Lucifer premiere on Netflix? 

Lucifer Premiere Date: 

The new season debuts on the platform on August 21. 

What time does Lucifer premiere on Netflix? 

Traditionally, Netflix drops new episodes of series on the platform at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am EST. Given that Lucifer might follow the same format, here's what time Lucifer Season 5 premieres on the platform: 

India: 12:30 pm IST

The US: 12:00 am PT/3:00 am EST

The UK: 8:00 am 

Italy: 9:00 am

Philippines: 3:00 pm 

UAE: 11:00 am

Are you ready to reveal your desires to Lucifer? Let us know in the comments below. 

