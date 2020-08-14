  1. Home
Lucifer Season 5: Tom Ellis REVEALS why he felt like a fraud playing Lucifer's twin brother Michael

Tom Ellis is picking up double duty for Lucifer Season 5 as both Lucifer Morningstar and his twin brother Michael. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old actor revealed why he felt like a fraud while playing Michael.
We're just a few days away from the highly-anticipated release of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1. Fans of the Tom Ellis series will be treated with eight episodes out of a total 16 as production had to be stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. When Part 2 will release is up for debate as the team is yet to resume shooting but in the meantime, the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 sees the return of Lucifer Morningstar back on Earth but there's something peculiar about the devil.

It's because it's not really Lucifer but his twin brother Michael who wants to take over his sibling's LA life as payback because of a past grudge. In an Instagram Live session with Backstage Magazine, Ellis was asked how it felt to do double duty as both Lucifer and Michael for season 5. "It was a new challenge to me, that’s for sure. What I realized is that I’ve played Lucifer for five years; it’s very easy for me to step in and out of Lucifer’s skin. Playing a new character—it messed with my head a little bit. For a long time, I felt like a fraud to my friends and colleagues," Tom confessed.

However, the 41-year-old actor felt it was nice to think about a different character for a while. He had a certain set of rules that he had to work in. Ellis reasoned how they're always set up against time while shooting and that there's so much to pack in with limited time in their hands. Hence, in terms of Lucifer and Michael being different, Tom had to go old-school and figure out the physicality, voice and how a character walks as opposed to any sort of "transformative prosthetics".

Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 premieres on August 21, 2020. Lucifer was also recently renewed for a sixth and final season.

