Lucifer: Season 5 of Tom Ellis starrer fantasy crime series to be broken into two seasons?

Are the creators of Tom Ellis starrer Lucifer planning on dividing the upcoming Season 5 episodes into two separate seasons? Read on to find out.

Lucifer season 4 concluded in May 2019, and since then, the fans have been waiting for the creators to drop the next season. Season 4 of the Biblical drama series left the fans to deal with some major cliffhangers. It ended with Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, embracing his true identity and reclaiming his throne in hell. It was previously announced that the creators had started shooting the new episodes; however, no announcement was made about the release date. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the production was put on hold earlier this year.

The series was renewed by Netflix when Fox cancelled the show after three seasons, and it was announced that the upcoming season would be the final installment of the fan favourite series. However Lauren German, the actress who plays the role of detective Chloe Decker in the show, shared some interesting information about the show’s upcoming episodes. While the makers are still keeping all the details about the upcoming season under tight wraps, the cast members of Lucifer have been answering fans' questions on social media.

A fan recently asked Lauren to share news about the release of the show. And although she asserted that she is not sure about when the creators will drop the series, she did reveal a mind-blowing detail about the season, Daily Express reported. “I wish I could tell you all that are kindly and eagerly asking: I/we/they have no idea what the release date is for #lucifer season five,” the actress replied.

She mentioned that the upcoming episodes will be broken into two seasons. “All I know is season five is being broken into two parts - like two seasons. An announcement will be made at some point. Thank you.” Back when the streaming platform announced that Lucifer will come back with season five, there were rumours that there will be a season 6 as well. However, no official announcement about the same was ever made. “Sorry all of the cast are being asked the when question. Fans are becoming anxious to see S5a being stuck at home,” a fan commented. Considering it was the show’s massive and loyal fan following that forced Netflix into taking up the show, it was rumoured that the streaming platform was so happy with the response that it decided to add another season. However, no one ever confirmed the news. Although it was reported that the upcoming season of the series will be considerably longer than the previous ones. It will include 16 episodes. It was also mentioned that unlike the previous episode’s 45-50 minute runtime, the upcoming episodes will be roughly an hour long. It was understood that the length of the show was increased because the creators had to conclude the show in one season and they had a lot of content to wrap. However, according to the actress, there might just be a season 6. Reportedly, the makers were shooting the finale episode when the production was suspended. This might also mean that the creators may decide to drop season 5, consisting of at least 8 episodes soon. According to Daily Express, the show is scheduled to release by the end of 2020. The makers will probably release a few episodes this year and then drop the final ones in 2021. In the last season, the fans were expecting the creators to finally focus on the romantic angle between Morningstar and Detective Chloe; however, they were served with something entirely opposite. Since then, the viewers are trying to decode what will happen in the upcoming season. In the upcoming season, the makers will have to explain various plotlines that they left hanging in season 4. They will have to explain why the Devil ended up in hell again when he clearly wanted to chill on earth for a little while longer. The upcoming season will probably also finally bring the fallen angel face to face with his father. The episodes will also explore the existence of Amenadiel and Morningstar’s shrink Linda’s Nephilims son. Reportedly in Christianity, Nephilims are believed to be the offspring of the sons of God and the daughters of men. But most importantly, since the makers are focusing on concluding the show in the new episodes, they will have to focus on Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship. ALSO READ: Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage gets cozy with Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg

Credits :Daily Express

