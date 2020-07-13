Lucifer Season 5 Trailer: Series sees a twin of the lead character causing havoc in lives around him

The fans of the series who were waiting to see Chloe and Lucifer kind of make it official, are surprised some unexpected twists with the lead character's twin make an entry.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the season 5 trailer of Lucifer. As for the fans who were waiting to see Chloe and Lucifer kind of become an official thing, but the trailer brings along some unexpected twists. The series sees Lucifer's twin brother trying to claim his life as his own. The twin who is showing evil signs is kind of growing fond of Lucifer's life on the planet Earth. Lucifer was seen helping criminal cases get solved as early as possible.

But, now the devilish twin wants to pass off as the original person Lucifer, and starts acting very weird. This is particularly spotted by the character of Chloe. The character also mentions how Lucifer's return has not been exactly smooth. Characters in the series who are not that fond of the character of Lucifer are seen with long faces, a tad bit disappointed by his unexpected return. The fans and followers of the series Lucifer are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated series, Lucifer.

Check out the trailer:

The trailer of the much-awaited series was unveiled by Netflix today and the fans just cannot stop gushing about it. The character who is acting as Lucifer is actually Michael who really wants to take over his life on Earth. The season 5's trailer sees how the time on Earth and in hell is different, and how time change makes the situation even more messy, than what it is. Lucifer season 5 will be out on August 21.

