Lucifer Season 5B's premiere date confirmed; Tom Ellis' show to drop new episodes in May 2021

Netflix announces the premiere date for Lucifer's season 5B's release. The show is all set to arrive on the streaming platform in May 2021.

Lucifer is one show that kept fans hooked all through its five seasons and while the first part of the fifth season ended on a major cliffhanger, the wait for season 5B has been extremely difficult. While the makers and stars of the show had been dropping hints about what to expect from the season's second part, the date of its arrival wasn't confirmed, and well, the good news is that it's finally here. Warner Bros, recently confirmed that the show's second part of the fifth season is all set to release in May 2021 on Netflix.

Lucifer season 5B will be arriving on May 28, 2021. The big update was announced on Monday by Netflix alongside a photo of Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German). This certainly sent the show's fans in a tizzy as they began to mark their calendars for the big arrival. Actor D. B Woodside also shared an image of himself celebrating and captioned it saying, "When @LuciferNetflix announces that Season 5B will be available on @netflix 5/28!"

Earlier, the actor in an interview had revealed that the premiere of season 5B of the show is going to be an epic one with major chaos happening at the beginning itself as the story takes off from where it was left off in the last episode of the first part of the season which saw God's arrival. It has been announced the series' sixth season will be its final one.

The show's fifth season's second part was delayed mainly due to the shutdown because of coronavirus. As per DigitalSpy, the show's production resumed in September and wrapped up the series 5 finale following which the team immediately headed straight into season six filming.

Credits :Netflix

