Lucifer season 6 maybe on the cards after Tom Ellis closes deal to return as the title character

The creators might treat fans with Lucifer season 6 after Tom Ellis recently closed the deal to return as the title character.

Tom Ellis just signed a deal with Netflix to return as our fallen angel, Lucifer Morningstar, and it seems like the fans will finally get a season 6 of Lucifer. The series was renewed for another season by the streaming service when Fox cancelled the show after three seasons. Considering the overwhelming response from the fans, the Biblical drama was renewed for a Season 5, which was initially announced as the final instalment of the fan favourite series. However, there were speculations that the upcoming season might not be the last one.

After lengthy negotiations, Ellis signed the deal to return, a source told Deadline. In addition to the lead actor, the rest of the cast is also on board, the insider added. Lauren German, who plays the role of detective Chloe Decker in the show, recently dropped hints about Season 6. Earlier this week, she revealed that the upcoming episodes of season 5 will be broken into two seasons. She also stated that the creators will soon make an official announcement about the same.

It was earlier reported that the upcoming season of the series will be considerably longer than the previous ones and will include 16 episodes, considering the creators were expected to wrap the show. It was also mentioned that unlike the previous episode’s 45-50 minutes runtime, the upcoming episodes will be roughly an hour long. Reportedly, the makers were shooting the finale episode when the production was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This might also mean that the creators may decide to drop season 5 consisting of at least 8 episodes soon. According to Daily Express, the show is scheduled to release by the end of 2020. The makers will probably release a few episodes this year and then drop the final ones under season 6 in 2021. ALSO READ: Lucifer fans point out loopholes with detective Decker affecting the fallen angel’s supernatural abilities

Credits :Deadline

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×