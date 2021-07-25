Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis starrer final season to premiere on THIS date

One of Netflix's most-loved shows is all set to come to an end with the sixth season. After the show's lead star Tom Ellis recently revealed the first look of the last part, and now the streaming platform has also revealed the release date of the last season. A teaser for the show was also released, giving fans a glimpse of Lucifer's journey across all seasons before giving an eventual glimpse of a moment from the last part.

As confirmed by the teaser, the show's final season is all set to premiere on September 10, 2021. In the teaser, Ellis' character can be seen telling an officer that it's his last night in LA. For the unreversed, the fifth season of the show saw a major twist as Lucifer made the ultimate sacrifice to resurrect his love, detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) who was killed by his brother during a battle revolving around who will replace God.

Fans have particularly been looking forward to Season 6 considering makers of the show Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had previously teased that the final season will be totally different than the rest.

According to the showrunners, the final season will be more "emotional" and while talking about the same, they told Collider, "We knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found a more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody."

