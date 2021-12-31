Lucifer star Tom Ellis REVEALS he once auditioned to play THIS famous Outlander villain; Find out

This Outlander trivia nugget will have you screaming, "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ!" Outlander star Sam Heughan was interviewed by his close friend Tom Ellis for a chat with Square Mile. During the Q&A, however, Ellis, best known for his portrayal as the titular character in Lucifer, revealed that he was almost Heughan's co-star.

"I'm going to let you into a little secret," he said as per E! News."I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies' part, 'Black Jack' Randall." That indicates that if Ellis had gotten the part, he would have been Heughan's character's main on-screen rival. For those who don't remember, Black Jack is Claire's husband Frank's descendent, and he also happens to be the evil Captain who tormented Claire and Jamie for three seasons. In season one of the historical drama, he infamously raped Jamie. So it's no surprise that Heughan had a strong reaction to this unexpected fact.

Heughan said, "Firstly, dude, I'm not sure how I'd have felt having you, I don't know, assault me shall we say." Though they both agreed that casting Ellis would have been "tricky," Heughan said that his friend would have done a good job. "I know we would have had a great time," he continued. "Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent."

Meanwhile, what can we expect from the new season of Outlander? According to the network, season six will show "a continuation of Claire (Caitrona Balfe) and Jamie's quest to defend those they love, as they negotiate the hardships and tribulations of life in colonial America." Outlander season six will return on March 6.

ALSO READ:Sam Heughan dishes on 'dark and exciting' Outlander Season 6; Says 'the fans are going to love it'