Lucifer: THIS Supernatural star will play a guest role in season 5 of Tom Ellis starrer biblical drama series?

Will season 5 of Netflix’s popular biblical drama series Lucifer feature a star from CW’s Supernatural? Read on to find out.

Lucifer season 5 will finally hit Netflix on August 21 and fans could not be more excited to reunite with Tom Ellis’s impossibly charming fallen angel. Reportedly, the upcoming season will feature Supernatural star Rob Benedict in a guest role. Benedict stars as God aka Chuck Shirley in CW’s fan-favourite series. In the Netflix series, the actor will play the role of Vincent Le Mec, "a hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles and into the lives of Lucifer and his Detective partner Chloe Decker, TV Line reported.

While no more details about the character and the part he will play in the chaotic world of Lucifer has been shared, reportedly, the character will appear in the 15th episode of the season. After a lot of confusion about the upcoming episodes of the popular serial, the creators finally announced that Lucifer season 5 will be released in two parts and the first part will release in August. The creators announced the news on the series’ official Twitter handle by sharing a montage of multiple clips from the previous seasons.

“And now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. Season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on #Netflix,” the caption alongside the video read. The upcoming episodes will also see the fallen angel finally reuniting with his father aka God, played by Dennis Haysbert. The episode will probably finally focus on the Lucifer-Chloe romance. The last time we saw Lucifer Morningstar, he had reclaimed his throne in hell and the fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

