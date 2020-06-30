Lucifer: Will Lucifer Morningstar’s estranged ex lover Eve make a comeback in season 5?

Will Lucifer Morningstar’s ex lover Eve, who featured in season 4, make a comeback in season 5 of the fan-favourite Biblical drama series? Read on to find out.

The last time we saw Lucifer Morningstar, he had embraced his true identity and reclaimed his throne in hell. And now that season 5 is all set to hit Netflix, we can't wait to see what will happen next. In addition to the lead characters, the upcoming episode will also star Dennis Haysbert as Lucifer’s father aka God. While it is clear that the episodes will feature the main characters who are close to the fallen angel, we are still unsure which supporting characters will make a comeback in the upcoming season.

In Season 3 of the fan-favourite Biblical drama, the devil was confronted by his ex-lover, Eve (played by Inbar Lavi), the Biblical first woman created by God. After her failed attempts at winning Lucifer back, Eve departed before the season finale. Even though he went away, the fans think the character will make a comeback in the upcoming episodes.

The belief is mostly based on the fact that the creators had teased a relationship between Eve and Lucifer’s best friend Mazikeen (played Lesley-Ann Brandt) before the character’s exit from the show. The fans think the creators will explore the relationship further. Last year, during an interview with AssignmentX, co-showrunner Inbar Lavi spoke about Eve’s character. She comes to Lucifer at the top of the [fourth] season because she wants to be who she used to be, but really, she just wants to be who she was with him,” Lavi explained.

What we found quickly was, okay, Maze is looking for love and finds the perfect woman, and then the tragedy is that this woman finds the perfect woman for her, too. What Eve needs to do is really figure out who she is outside of being with anyone,” Lavi said hinting that she might return. However, when directly asked if she will be a part of the new season, the creator said, “that is a good question.”

