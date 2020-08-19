  1. Home
Lucifer's Tom Ellis RECALLS hilarious first encounter with his style icon George Clooney in a women's bathrobe

As the first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 drops this Friday, Tom Ellis recalled his hilarious yet unfortunate first encounter with George Clooney in a recent interview. The 41-year-old actor was then adorning a women's bathrobe with man Uggs.
We're just two days away from the release of the first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5. The new season promises to be twice as entertaining as we see the introduction of Lucifer Morningstar's twin brother Michael who lands in Los Angeles disguised as his sibling ready to cause major mayhem. What is a special quality about Lucifer, in particular, is how fashion-forward he is with his formal suits that could make anyone weak in their knees. Besides playing the devil to a t, Tom Ellis' devilish looks is just an added bonus.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Ellis confessed how starring in and as Lucifer has made him learn the value of a tailored suit which he says is "a real game changer." Moreover, Tom's style icon is none other than George Clooney who we know looks dapper AF in suits. Speaking of Clooney. Ellis recalled his hilarious yet unfortunate first encounter with the 59-year-old actor at a hotel in Vancouver. "I had put on my 'man Uggs,' and I didn’t realize at the time, but I had put on a 'her' robe and not the 'his' robe from my room. I hit the elevator door and George Clooney is in the elevator on his own," Tom recounted.

"He looks up and has the coolest sunglasses, and in my head, I’m just thinking ‘it wasn’t meant to be like this," the 41-year-old actor added to Men's Health.

Now, this is an encounter to remember! We wonder what George Clooney's first impression of Tom Ellis was!

