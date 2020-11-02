Ludo’s Asha Negi: Never bothered me whether my work reaches audiences through films, web shows or TV

Asha Negi, who is soon going to be seen in Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Ludo' recently opened up about her experience, and role. Read on.

Asha Negi is undoubtedly one of the finest and versatile actors from the Indian entertainment industry. She has not just evolved as an actor over the years but has also carved a name for herself in different platforms, be it the television industry, OTT and now is all set to foray into films. From ruling the hearts of the viewers by delivering phenomenal performances, Asha is geared up for yet another release which is sure to establish her further and a stepping stone towards her journey onwards.

The actor who has worked in all the different mediums- TV, OTT and films reveals that medium to her as an actor doesn’t matter as long as it reached the audience. Asha shared, “I feel there is no different medium because as an actor ,the only thing you should be concerned about is acting. While i agree that the reach, the style of the work are different but as an actor it never bothered me whether my work is reaching people through films, or through web shows or TV shows. I am glad that my ardent viewers have always appreciated my hard work and has always showered tremendous amount of love.”

The actor is all set to feature in a multi starrer film- Ludo, directed by - Anurag Basu. The film narrates different journeys that meet at a common intersection. It's a rollercoaster ride that will keep concerns lovers on the edge of their seats. The film boasts of a talented starcast which also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Shalini Vats, and Inayat Verma.

