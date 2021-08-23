LUMINOUS’ debut postponed as a member tests positive for Covid 19

Upcoming boy group LUMINOUS’ agency WIP Entertainment announced on August 23 that the group’s debut will be rescheduled due to the member Young Bin being tested positive for Covid-19. Originally, their debut mini-album was supposed to be released on September 1, following the promotions for the same.
Label WIP Entertainment said,
“Hello, this is BarunsonWIP. We are writing to announce that our artist LUMINOUS’ Young Bin has tested positive for Covid-19.
Young Bin has now stopped all activities and is currently following the health authority's guidelines. The rest of the members have tested negative for COVID-19 but they will self-quarantine themselves as they came in close contact with Young Bin.
As a result, we have decided to reschedule LUMINOUS' debut mini-album release, which was originally scheduled for September 1.
We will do our best to help Young Bin with his speedy recovery and to reciprocate your anticipation. We are sorry to fans and insiders who have prepared and waited together for their debut.
We will notify you again after we reschedule their debut promotions.
We will continue to follow the official guidelines and do our best to ensure everyone's health and safety in the future."
Fans hope that Young Bin quickly recovers from the virus and is able to stay healthy.
The group’s highly-anticipated debut’s rescheduled date is yet to be announced. We can only hope that LUMINOUS make entry into the K-pop industry as soon as possible and netizens can witness what the four young boys bring to the table.
Are you excited for LUMINOUS' debut? Let us know in the comments below.