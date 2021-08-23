LUMINOUS’ debut postponed as a member tests positive for Covid 19

Upcoming boy group LUMINOUS’ agency WIP Entertainment announced on August 23 that the group’s debut will be rescheduled due to the member Young Bin being tested positive for Covid-19. Originally, their debut mini-album was supposed to be released on September 1, following the promotions for the same.

Label WIP Entertainment said,

“Hello, this is BarunsonWIP. We are writing to announce that our artist LUMINOUS’ Young Bin has tested positive for Covid-19.

Young Bin has now stopped all activities and is currently following the health authority's guidelines. The rest of the members have tested negative for COVID-19 but they will self-quarantine themselves as they came in close contact with Young Bin.

As a result, we have decided to reschedule LUMINOUS' debut mini-album release, which was originally scheduled for September 1.