LUN8's EunSeop's health woes force fansign event absence; Agency issues statement

On September 15, the agency of rookie boy group LUN8 made an official statement regarding member EunSeop's health conditions. According to the statement, EunSeop will not be able to participate in the upcoming fan sign event. Although he really wished to be there for his fans it was decided that he would not take part in the event to recover. While asking for the fan's understanding the agency also informed about the coming week's schedule of the singer.

Fantigio's statement

"Hello, This is Fantagio. We would like to express our gratitude towards the fans who support LUN8. We would like to share the information on EunSeop's upcoming schedule. All planned events for this week, including the "ITTA Book Fan Signing," will take place with the other seven members, excluding EunSeop, to safeguard EunSeop's health. While he expressed a wish to participate as a promise to the fans, it was determined that he needs appropriate rest and stability for his health. We sincerely regret any concerns this may have caused to the fans. Our top priority is EunSeop's and our other artists' health and well-being. Thank you for your understanding. Thank You."

Previous statement regarding EunSeop's health

Previously the agency released another statement reporting about his absence from a festival. They said, "This afternoon (September 14) LUN8's EunSeop visited the hospital for treatment due to a sudden poor condition, and according to the medical staff's opinion he needed a break. We would like to inform you that he will not be able to perform at the 2023 Suwon Women's University Daedong Festival Invitation Performance."

About LUN8's EunSeop

LUN8 is a K-pop boy group made of 8 members namely Chael, JinSu, Takuma, JunWoo, Ian, DoHyun, JiEunHo, and EunSeop. The group debuted under Fantagio on June 15 with their first mini-album called CONTINUE? And the title track is Wild Heart. EunSeop is a gifted vocalist who is also the youngest member of the group. EunSeop has expressed his love for ASTRO member Sanha who happens to be his senior label mate. Meeting Sanha was one of his wishes which came true during his debut week at a Music Show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: LUN8 talks inspiration from BTS, EXO, K-drama Dream High; reveals ASTRO’s JinJin’s message on debut