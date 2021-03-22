Luxurious apartments, expensive taste: Here’s a glimpse into the fashion of the Hera Club members

The Penthouse’s Hera Palace is not a place for just anyone. And the production staff makes it known not just with the stunning architecture, but with the gorgeous fashion. Read on to know more.

Easily one of the best KDramas of 2021, The Penthouse: War in Life has been raking in TV ratings, views, internet buzz-worthy discussions, theories and much more! The incredible fashion of each character is just the cherry on top. Each element perfectly embodies a character’s personality - from the color, to the accessories to the style and even the hair style - everything speaks volumes about the characters.

The fierce, bold style of Cheon Seo Jin to the alluring, soft yet reformed style of Shim Su Ryeon, the classy, rich, arrogance in Joo Dan Tae’s outfits and the a-bit-submissive, free-flowing yet attitude-driven outfits of Lee Kyun Jin.

Cheon Seo Jin’s textured wide collar AVOUAVOU flare coat in Season 2 Episode 6 costs $1,485 (1.07 Lakhs INR) and her one gorgeous diamond-studded pair of BOUCHERON Serpent Bohème Sleepers earrings cost $34,000, which is a whopping 24.6 Lakhs INR. Remember Lee Kyu Jin’s colorful hoodies? Yeah, two of his colorful hoodies cost $1,000+.

But that’s not all, remember the signature bunny bag that Lee Kyun Jin and his wife roam with? That black leathered rabbit bag is from THOM BROWNE and costs $3,120! Even the kids wear expensive clothing. Seok Kyung’s orange leather overcoat she wore at Seo Jin and Dan Tae’s wedding costs $198 and is by DEAR K. The Crewneck Jumper worn by Seok Hoon is $198 and so many things!

No wonder Hera Palace is only for the rich! Who knew our dream of living in Hera Palace will come crashing down looking at soaring prices of what rich people wear.

There can always be substitutes, though! What do you think about the styles of The Penthouse: War in life characters? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :SBS Drama

