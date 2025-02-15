LV Bag: BTS' J-Hope's new collaborative track with Don Toliver gets February release date

BTS ARMY received a pleasant surprise after J-Hope's new song LV Bang was played at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show of Paris Fashion Week on January 21. The song had immediately taken over the internet after the live airing of the show and fans have been anticipating an official release of teb track. There's good news for fans– the song is set to be officially released this month.

Ever since the fans heard the song, they have been hooked to it. They took to social media to express their demands for a music video or at least an audio version of LV Bag to be released on Spotify or some other streaming platform. With the latest announcement of the song getting released in less than a week, fans can't keep calm. Some of them even mentioned pre-ordering the collaborative track by J-Hope, Don Toliver, once it's available.

LV Bag features free-flowing lyrics and J-Hope's signature rap style, the song is groovy and addictive. LV Bag is a significant moment in the BTS member's musical career as it marks his first full solo release since his discharge from the military in October last year. It also sets the stage for what is to come in J-Hope's post-military musical career. The song will be released on the coming Friday, February 21.

Advertisement

The song was played during the January Louis Vuitton show's finale as Pharrell Williams, the producer of the track, made his way around the stage, greeting attendees, including J-Hope. After the event, the snippets of the song were circulated in X (formerly Twitter), with the hashtags 'JUNG HOSEOK' and 'jhope' trending on the platform. Following the song release, he will embark on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, starting with its Seoul leg on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025.