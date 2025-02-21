LV Bag Fan Review: ARMYs go wild for BTS J-Hope, Don Toliver, Speedy, and Pharrell Williams’ collab, say ‘What a trifecta’

LV Bag—the highly anticipated track featuring BTS’ J-Hope, Don Toliver, Speedy, and Pharrell Williams has officially arrived, sending fans into a frenzy. Don Toliver confirmed the release date earlier this week, and finally, on February 21, 2025, the track was released.

Now that it’s available, social media is already flooded with reactions, with fans praising the track’s effortless blend of hip-hop style, R&B influences, and the flawless collaboration between the artists. J-Hope’s high energy, Don Toliver’s oomph, and Pharrell Williams’ signature sound create an upbeat, groovy track that has listeners playing it on repeat.

ARMYs are hyped up about the track and trending it with the #BTS&PharrellWilliams. One fan remarked, “LV BAG has been ADDED to the biggest Hip-Hop Playlist on Spotify “RapCaviar”. Another fan commented, “Oh we can definitely see who wanted the collab to happen between them Don Toliver all over J-hope’s Instagram page yall damn he HYPED”. Another commented “j-hope, Don and Pharrell promoting each other in their Stories. What a rap trifecta we have here today!” Check out netiznes reaction.

Excitement for LV Bag began in January 2025, the track was played in the background of the Louis Vuitton show, where Pharrell and Nigo made their entrance, with J-Hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper seated in the front row.

The rapper shared a post on his social media flaunting his love for bags with the caption, "My Bags." In the first image, he showcased the cover poster of his song LV Bag. In the second picture, he dropped a mirror selfie, and in the third, he was seen flaunting his black bag. J-Hope's post:

BTS’ J-Hope is quite busy with his upcoming project, He is set for a massive solo comeback. It is speculated, J-Hope will drop a new album on March 7. marking a fresh era in his career. But that’s not all—he’s all set to hit the road for his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, start The tour starts with three exciting shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025. He will visit 14 cities in total. J-Hope will guest on JTBC's variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator in the March 2 episode. Apart from these projects, he is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July.