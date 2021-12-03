Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso & others say 'shukriya' to fans in India as Money Heist concludes; VIDEO

With everyone's favourite series Money Heist officially concluding, the cast including Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso and others have expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards fans in India. From 'namaste,' to 'shukriya,' the cast seemed to have learnt some of the words, as they took to wish us in their own style!

Taking to Netflix's official social media platform, Morte (The Professor) began the video by greeting fans with a "Namaste." Esther Acebo (Monica Gaztambide) quickly joined Morte to greet the fans with a lovely smile. Pedro Alonso (Berlin) said thank you to the fans who have been there with the series for a long time.

"We never imagined that the series and the characters were going to receive so much love from so far away," Morte said, as he lauded fans in India for their support. "Truly, thank you so much for your support, your love," Acebo chimed in. Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) join in to greet the fans and shower heaps of praises on them. "Thank you so much for accompanying us all these years," Nimri mentioned.

Lastly, while Alonso said that he would want to "hug" his fans in India, Nimri concluded the video with a "Shukriya" to the fans who have been there with the series for all the years that it has run. For those unversed, Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 has officially released on December 3, which marked the end of the iconic series as the second volume happened to be the last instalment.

Have you watched Volume 2 yet? If not, you can go to our 'ALSO READ' section to brush up your memory on Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: The Professor & gang switch war mode on and it's all worth the hype