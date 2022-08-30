Måneskin’s Damiano David wishes to collaborate with BLACKPINK? Italian vocalist spills details at the VMAs

On August 28, Måneskin, the famous Italian rock band, were interviewed at the 2022 VMAs red carpet and they were asked questions like ‘Who do you want to take a selfie with?’ and while the bassist, Victoria De Angelis said Nicki Minaj and Eminem and Damiano David said BLACKPINK, he even said the same thing for the dream collaboration!

Seeing this, BLINKs were excited at the prospect of them coming together for a brilliant rock song. The fans want to see Rose as a rockstar after seeing a glimpse of that in their latest release ‘Pink Venom’. One said, “damiano pls take them to Italy”. Another said, “imagine Måneskin collaborating with BP, Rose unleashed her inner rockstar to the fullest with the guitar, Jisoo with the deep voice and Jenlisa subtle rap.”

Måneskin is an Italian glam rock band formed in Rome in 2016. The band is composed of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. Performing in the streets in their early days, they rose to prominence after finishing second in the eleventh season of the Italian talent show ‘X Factor’ in 2017. Their international breakthrough ensued when the foursome won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with the song ‘Zitti e buoni’.

On August 29th, 'Pink Venom' debuted at #22 on the 'Hot 100' chart on September 3.'Pink Venom' is BLACKPINK's fourth song to enter the Top 40 of the 'Hot 100'.

The song that took the highest spot among BLACKPINK songs on 'Hot 100' was 'Ice Cream' in 2020.This song, included in the first full-length album 'The Album' and co-produced by American pop star Selena Gomez, ranked 13th on the 'Hot 100'. It is also the highest ranking for a K-pop girl group on the chart.

