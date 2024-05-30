Ma Dong Seok, Byeon Woo Seok top May actor brand reputation rankings; Kim Soo Hyun follows

In the latest brand reputation rankings for May, Ma Dong Seok, Byeon Woo Seok, and Kim Soo Hyun secured the top spots. The Korean Business Research Institute disclosed the rankings for actors this month.

The rankings were established by analyzing data on media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors featured in dramas, movies, or OTT content released from April 28 to May 28.

Top 5 actors of May

Ma Dong Seok, whose latest blockbuster The Roundup: Punishment is poised to be the year's biggest box office hit, clinched the top spot this month with an impressive brand reputation index of 22,328,245.

On May 26, the Korean Film Council declared that by 11:30 a.m. KST that day, The Roundup: Punishment had amassed a remarkable total of 11,000,085 million moviegoers. Originally released on April 24, the film achieved this milestone in less than 33 days. The Roundup: Punishment has now secured the title of the fastest film of 2024 to surpass 11 million moviegoers, outpacing Exhuma, which took 40 days to achieve the same feat.

Byeon Woo Seok, whose popularity has soared thanks to his leading role in the beloved drama Lovely Runner, claimed second place with an impressive brand reputation index of 14,359,529. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Lovely Runner, based on a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the author behind True Beauty, is a time-slip romance drama. It delves into the intriguing question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the demise of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. In a twist of fate, Im Sol travels back in time with the mission to rescue him.

Kim Soo Hyun secured third place with an impressive brand reputation index of 14,045,842, while his Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji Won claimed fifth place with a brand reputation index of 9,766,442.

Queen of Tears, written by Park Ji Eun, the mastermind behind popular dramas like Crash Landing on You, and My Love From the Star, is a heartwarming tale. It follows the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love journey of a married couple who defy all odds to weather a crisis and remain together.

In the final rankings for May, The Roundup: Punishment star Park Ji Hwan secured fourth place with a notable brand reputation index of 9,788,806.

Top 30 of May actor brand reputation rankings

Ma Dong Seok Byeon Woo Seok Kim Soo Hyun Park Ji Hwan Kim Ji Won Kim Hye Yoon Kim Moo Yeol Park Sung Hoon Kang Dong Won Lee Joo Bin Son Suk Ku Song Geon Hee Chun Woo Hee Jang Ki Yong Lee Do Hyun Go Youn Jung Kim Go Eun Lee Je Hoon Byun Yo Han Wi Ha Joon Seo Eun Soo Lee Joon Hyuk Lee Dong Hwi Gong Yoo Jung Ryeo Won Lee Joon Song Joong Ki Hwang Jung Min Ryu Jun Yeol Shin Hye Sun

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon reacts to dating rumors with Lovely Runner co-star Byeon Woo Seok; talks about acting goals