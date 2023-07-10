Ma Dong Seok's The Outlaws movie series creates history at Korean box office; Here's how

Ma Dong Seok and Son Seok Gu's Korean film series The Outlaws set a huge record at the South Korean box office. The Roundup: No Way Out which is the third part of The Outlaws saw over 10 million moviegoers. This feat made The Outlaws film series the first one in the history of South Korean films to reach over 30 million moviegoers.

The Outlaws creates history with 30 million ticket sales

The Outlaws starring Korean-American actor Ma Dong Seok is a film series with three parts: The Outlaws, The Roundup, and The Roundup: No Way Out respectively. The last part of the film series was initially released on May 31, 2023, which witnessed over 10.43 million visitors at the cinema to watch the film on July 8, 2023. When the first part The Outlaws was rolling in the cinema theaters, it witnessed over 6,880,546 moviegoers, and the second film The Roundup saw over 12,693,415 moviegoers which was double of its first part. Ma Dong Seok's film series has set the bar high becoming the first Korean film series with over 30 million moviegoers. The Round: No Way Out is the only 21st film in South Korea to surpass 10 million moviegoers and also the first Korean film in 2023 to achieve this.

About The Outlaws film series

The film series is about a fearless detective Ma Seok Do who is played by actor Ma Dong Seok. Ma Seok Do chases down a cruel gang leader Jang Chen who runs a criminal organization called Heuksapa which is a real-life story. In part 2 of The Outlaws which is the Roundup, Ma Seok Do travels to Vietnam to catch a criminal who has been targeting tourists for years. Following in the third part The Round: No Way Out, Ma Seok Do joins a team investigation involving criminal drug cases. Many remarkable actors have participated in this film series like Aoki Munetaka, Son Seok Gu, Yoon Gye Sang, Lee Joon Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan, Jo Jae Yoon, and more. This action-packed thriller film has witnessed a huge success at the box office and part 4 is also in the making, according to the reports.

