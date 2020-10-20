Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Trailer: Chadwick Boseman's final film promises to be his bittersweet swan song

The highly-awaited trailer for Chadwick Boseman's last film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis as the titular character, was unveiled recently. Check out the emotionally stirring trailer below.

Get ready to sing the blues as the highly-awaited trailer of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was finally unveiled to the world. One of the primary reasons why everyone is looking forward to the George C. Wolfe directorial; based on the 1982 play of the same name by August Wilson, is because it marks the late actor Chadwick Boseman's final film.

For the unversed, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set in 1920s Chicago and centers on the legendary Mother of the Blues Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) while Chadwick essays the role of ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman), who wants to stamp his own mark in the music industry. However, both Rainey and Levee are victims of racism and exploited at the hands of White record producers. The trailer sees the co-stars doing what they do best; i.e. dazzle the screen with their impeccable acting talent. It's indeed a bittersweet farewell we're promised out of Boseman's final swan song while Davis proves yet again why she's a phenomenal performer.

Check out the emotionally stirring trailer of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom below:

Produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black and Dany Wolf and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is slated to release on December 18.

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the buzz about franchise's potential sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick sadly passed away at the age of 43 owing to colon cancer in August. Viola, who had earlier worked with the late actor in 2014's Get On Up, had shared a heartbreaking tribute to her co-star on Instagram. "Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honour working beside you, getting to know you...Rest well, prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! My heart cannot take 2020! Please God no more," Davis had emotionally penned for Boseman.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×