Maanvi Gagroo on Emmy nomination for Four More Shots Please!: We went berserk, just want to win it for trolls

Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! was nominated for an International Emmy's in the Best Comedy series category.

Indian web shows and actors had a lot to celebrate last week when three Indian web series made it to the International Emmys nomination list. While Netflix's Delhi Crime bagged a spot in the Best Drama category, Arjun Mathur of Made In Heaven was nominated in the Best Actor category with just three other nominees. But what took everyone by surprise was the nomination of Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! in the Best Comedy series category.

Maanvi Gagroo, one of the four lead cast members opened up about the nomination and revealed what a thrill it was. Speaking to Hindustan Times she said, "We couldn’t believe this has happened, and were dying to post on social media. But we wanted to confirm this first and once we got a go ahead, we went berserk."

Adding that she is keen on winning the award just to shut down trolls. "We’re just waiting for the results. If we win it, I’ll be very happy especially because there were many — mostly men — who didn’t like the show and the reason was, ‘Arrey yeh kya hai, yeh toh fake feminism hai’ and all that nonsense. This win will shut those people who can’t appreciate something. I just want to win it for the trolls."

The show had received mixed reactions from all over but was undoubtedly a massive hit on the OTT platform. Asked if the nomination matters, Maanvi said, "International recognition does matter a lot here (in India). And only when we get some, people start taking you (more) seriously. So, such things do help. But I think in our case, it might not be that drastic."

