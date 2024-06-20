Mad Dance Office: OH MY GIRL's Arin, Choi Seung Eun to join Park Ho San, Ahn Dong Gu, more for comedy film

In the upcoming comedy film Mad Dance Office, a star-studded cast including Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Sung Eun, OH MY GIRL's Arin, and more joins forces to tell a humorous tale of civil servants discovering flamenco dance. Directed by Cho Hyun Jin, the filming is set to commence at the end of June 2024.

On June 19, Mad Dance Office, an upcoming human comedy movie, unveiled its star-studded cast lineup, promising an intriguing blend of seasoned actors and rising stars. The film is set to feature an ensemble including Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Sung Eun, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Park Ho San, Baek Hyun Jin, Ahn Dong Gu, and Yoon Sang Hyun.

Yeom Hye Ran takes on the role of Gook Hee, a meticulous and passionate civil servant who unexpectedly discovers flamenco dance, marking her first venture into this challenging art form.

Choi Sung Eun portrays Yeon Kyung, the youngest employee and a kind-hearted administrator who admires Gook Hee as a role model. Her character grows alongside Kook Hee through their shared exploration of flamenco dance.

Adding to the ensemble, OH MY GIRL’s Arin steps into the role of Kuk Hee, Gook Hee's daughter. As a character striving to live up to her mother's high expectations while navigating the pressures of life.

Park Ho San, known for his strong presence in various roles, plays Tae Sik, the manager of the general affairs department at the district office where Gook Hee works. His character establishes a rivalry with Gook Hee, setting the stage for comedic and dramatic interactions within the office environment.

Baek Hyun Jin joins the cast as the husband of the flamenco academy director, while Ahn Dong Gu portrays Ho Yoon, a colleague of Gook Hee's who faces challenges under her perfectionist leadership.

Yoon Sang Hyun rounds out the cast as Hyeon Deok, Kuk Hee's boyfriend, characterized by his pure-hearted determination to achieve his dreams. His role promises to add a romantic subplot to the film, balancing the comedic elements with heartfelt moments.

More details about Mad Dance Office

Directed by Cho Hyun Jin, a rising talent from the Korean Academy of Arts, Mad Dance Office explores themes of personal growth, resilience, and the unexpected paths that life can take. The screenplay and direction by Cho Hyun Jin have been recognized at various film festivals, setting high expectations for this new project.

Filming for Mad Dance Office is scheduled to commence at the end of June 2024, with anticipation building among audiences eager to witness this ensemble cast bring to life a heartfelt and humorous story about embracing passion and breaking free from the confines of perfectionism.

