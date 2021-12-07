Made in Heaven Season 2: Arjun Mathur shares a full team PIC post completing the France schedule

When 'Made in Heaven' was released on Prime in 2019, it was extremely well-received by the audience for its unique concept and excellent storyline which kept the viewers wanting for more. Thus, it is only fair that fans are super excited for its second installment which is expected to be even grander with cameos by notable actors such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. Arjun Mathur, whose fame shot through the roofs with his role as Karan Mehra in season 1, recently took to his Instagram to share a full team picture clicked in France.

In the pic shared by Arjun, the entire gang could be seen posing happily in the bright setting of Le Grand Café de France. Being a bit emotional about ending their shoot in France, Arjun penned down a heartfelt message with the post. He wrote, “Although there’s so many more that should have been in this picture - Here we are. At the end of another schedule, nearing the end of another batshit year.. Still standing, still smiling.. and racing towards the finish. #Day100 #MadeInHeaven #SeasonTwo #MIH2 #BestCrew #DreamTeam." Zoya Akhtar and filmmaker Srishti Behlarya were among the people who were a part of the photograph. Apart from Arjun, even Parul Gulati, who is also a part of the crew, shared a beautiful snap from her France diaries. Along with her gorgeous sunkissed pic she wrote a cute caption about the last day of her shoot in France, “This burst describes my day…..Thinking that is is the last day of shoot in france “sad” but let’s get to work “pulling my socks up” but let me nap first “gone to sleep.”

Check the posts here:

Also read: Made In Heaven fame Yaaneea Bharadwaj on horror film Chhorrii: Glad to see love people showered on the teaser