Made In Heaven Season 2 First Look: Hear wedding bells with Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh & more

Made in Heaven was one of the most loved web shows and ever since the first season got over, fans were eagerly waiting for season 2. Well, finally the wait is over as an official announcement of season 2 has been made. Today, taking to their Instagram handle, Amazon Prime Video IN shared a poster of the web show and announced its arrival. Season 2 stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi.