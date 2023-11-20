Made in Abyss: TXT's Soobin, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and more land in trouble due to problematic anime; Controversy explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to pedophilia. Reader discretion is advised.

Soobin, the leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Woozi from SEVENTEEN, and Taeyong of NCT 127, along with several other K-pop idols, are currently facing backlash from online users/K-netizens for their association with a dark manga.

On November 20, a significant number of Korean and global fans took to social media platforms, to share excerpts from the anime Made in Abyss, pointing out its explicit and controversial themes. Created by Akihito Tsukushi, the manga comprises 12 volumes and has been adapted into a two-part anime series.

Anime recommendation by Soobin, Woozi, Taeyong and more creates controversy

While Made in Abyss received acclaim for its engaging storyline and striking visuals, some viewers found it objectionable due to explicit and violent content. There is one screenshot going viral which shows a translation of something Soobin said during a live. He said, “Made in abyss is a little dark but the storyline is really nice and i really enjoyed watching it.” The translation further states that Soobin said he saw Woozi mention the show and thought to himself that they both have similar taste.

The mentioned anime includes scenes depicting torture, provocative attire, explicit references, and other unsettling content. During a Weverse live session, Woozi spoke about watching Made in Abyss, attracting attention for its controversial elements. Taeyong also faced criticism for endorsing the series on social media. Other figures, such as Wooseok, Dex, and ATEEZ's Mingi, also drew scrutiny for their association with the anime.

Fans' reaction to the controversy

Many K-netizens expressed their concern and a few expressed their anger over K-pop idols who have a lot of fans from different age groups who are consuming and recommending anime which includes pedophilic content. One user wrote, ‘I’m sorry but I don’t care how much you like Woozi, Soobin, Taeyong, or anyone else who read this or watched the anime. they deserve the absolute worst. I’m sick to my stomach bro what a shame’.

Another user said, ‘If you stan TXT Soobin, SVT Woozi, NCT Taeyong, Ateez Mingi, Dex, or any idol endorsing and consuming this disturbing anime, please block me. I don't want to see these individuals in my timeline again.’ Another user added, ‘The genre of Made in Abyss is dark dystopian fantasy. Discovering that the anime was heavily censored in Korea, broadcasted on national TV, and many Koreans are unaware of its inappropriate themes, I'm not defending Soobin, Mingi, and Woozi, but please read.’

