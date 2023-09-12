Made In Heaven 2 Bash: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan unwind and revel - INSIDE PICS

One of the popular and loved web series, Made In Heaven, made a comeback with its second season on August 9. Leads Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur were seen reprising their roles as Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra respectively. While Made In Heaven Season 2 was unable to recreate the magic of the much-loved Season 1, it still emerged as a success. Recently, the Season 2 team had a reunion at creator Zoya Akhtar's residence, on Monday (September 11, 2023), night. The party was also attended by Akhtar's industry friends. Taking to social media, Manish Malhotra shared inside photos of the party.

Manish Malhotra shared inside photos from the reunion bash held at Zoya Akhtar's residence

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a few inside photos from the reunion bash of Made In Heaven 2 which was held at creator Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. In the photos, Manish can be seen posing with Zoya, Elnaaz Norouzi, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, Sarah Jane Dias, Shweta Bachchan, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday, and Kaajal Anand.

About Made In Heaven

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven is a romantic drama series that revolves around the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running a company named Made in Heaven. These two roles have been fabulously essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. Well, the highlight of the web series is its ability to showcase present-day India as a blend of conservative and modern mindsets, where tradition and modern aspirations are at loggerheads. At the same time, the show and the protagonists' narratives play out against the backdrop of lavish and expensive weddings in each episode. Not to forget, Made In Heaven also mindfully captures themes like same-sex relationships, casteism, sexism, and feminism.

