Made in Heaven trans actor Trinetra Haldar gets emotional as she recalls trying on jhumkas in boys' hostel; PIC

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is a multifaceted individual, donning the roles of a doctor, actress, and one of India's pioneering transgender content creators. Making her acting debut in the second season of the web series Made In Heaven, Trinetra portrayed the character Meher Chaudhry. Beyond her acting endeavors, the 26-year-old actively engages and educates her Instagram audience on various gender issues.

Notably, Trinetra has openly shared her transition journey on the social media platform, providing insights into her experiences. Recently, on Monday, she posted a collage on Instagram, accompanied by a detailed note expressing her emotions as she looks back at an old picture.

This Monday, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju took to Instagram to share a collage comparing pictures from the past with those of the present. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Found this photo after over a year, and couldn’t help but weep a little. Gosh, I cringe so hard at old posts, I’ve stopped looking at them. How does one navigate celebrating a rough journey and honouring one’s past alongside anxiety around being cringe? I’m not too sure, but what I will never get over, what I can never unsee is a very particular sadness in the first photo. I’d taken those jhumkas from mom and tried them on in my boys’ hostel room. That was my comfort after a long day.

For 50 odd days on Made In Heaven, I sat in a HMU chair day after day, slowly forgetting how hard it was to access so much as one item of makeup or one piece of jewellery, let alone have it all visible to thousands of people. In navigating new worlds, chasing love, in finding newer and shinier versions of ourselves in cities as large as Bombay, it’s so easy to forget and dismiss our past selves. We started somewhere. That somewhere was worth something too."

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's most recent appearance was in Prime Video's Rainbow Rishta.