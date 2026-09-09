Made In Korea Season 2: When and where to watch Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan's thriller series online

Made in Korea is back with Season 2, bringing Hyun Bin’s Baek Ki-tae into an even more dangerous chapter. After rising through the ranks of the Korean Agency (KCIA) and expanding his empire, Ki-tae finds his carefully constructed world threatened by Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung. The former prosecutor has spent nine years preparing to take his revenge.

When and where to watch Made In Korea Season 2?

Made in Korea Season 2 premieres on September 9, 2026. The new chapter is set in 1979, a volatile period in Korean history. While the series features fictional characters, its narrative draws inspiration from the upheaval surrounding the era. Viewers can stream Made in Korea Season 2 on Hulu, Disney+ and JioHotstar. The noir continues to explore power, ambition, and the consequences of unchecked greed as its central characters become increasingly entangled.

Made In Korea Season 2 Cast

The returning cast features Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae, Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geon-young, Woo Do-hwan as Baek Ki-hyun and Won Ji-an.

About Made In Korea Season 2

Baek Ki-hyun’s experience has shaped his worldview and strengthened his influence, putting him on a collision course with Baek Ki-tae. Choosing to oppose his older brother could be the morally difficult decision he must make. Meanwhile, Ki-tae appears willing to "cross the Han River," echoing Julius Caesar’s march across the Rubicon and signaling his readiness to spark a conflict of his own.

As Jang closes in and Ki-hyun questions his brother’s choices, Season 2 turns their personal conflict into greed, power and social responsibility against one of Korea’s most turbulent historical backdrops.

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