‘Made my decision’: NewJeans’ Hanni decides to testify at National Assembly on workplace bullying; ADOR unaware of plans

NewJeans’ Hanni had recently been selected by the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee to testify on workplace bullying at a state audit in October. The artist has also confirmed that she has decided to appear in front of the committee and talk about the situation alone.

On October 10, 2024, NewJeans’ Hanni took to the messaging platform called Phoning app and revealed that she will be attending the National Assembly and representing the members to speak on workplace bullying. Moreover, she also thanked fans for their unwavering support and not to worry about her or the members. The K-pop idol and HYBE’s Ju Young Kim were requested for their presence at the audit earlier. Although it is not mandatory for either of them to attend, Hanni has confirmed that she will be going alone.

However, ADOR, the company representing NewJeans, and Hanni were asked about the situation. The staff has revealed that they are confirming the news and will issue a confirmed statement later.

Previously, NewJeans conducted a YouTube livestream where they addressed Min Hee Jin’s removal from ADOR’s CEO position and demanded her reinstatement. During the broadcast, the girl group’s member Hanni recounted how she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by.

Though they initially greeted each other, as they walked back, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her. The artist expressed her confusion and disbelief over the situation, shedding light on potential workplace bullying within the company. Following the revelation of the incident, they added that after Min Hee Jin’s removal, there is no one from the company to protect them.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

