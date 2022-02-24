Madhuri Dixit casts magic on her fans as she rocks the red carpet at 'The Fame Game' screening; PICS

Madhuri Dixit is a charmer and one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood. Her beauty and her infectious smile is still capable of making anyone go weak on their knees. Well, all eyes are on her as she is all set to make her digital debut with The Fame Game. The trailer of the web show has already intrigued the audiences and everyone is waiting with bated breath for it to release on the OTT platform. Today, a special screening was held and we saw many stars gracing the red carpet with their presence. Madhuri looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her black dress as she was accompanied by her hubby Dr. Shriram Nene.

In the pictures, we can see Madhuri Dixit dazzling in a black sequined off-shoulder dress. The dress had a fur border at the top and bottom. The Aaja Nachle actress left her hair open and wore a sparkling earring. On the other hand, her hubby Dr. Nene too looked dapper in a black suit with a tie. He indeed is a proud husband who is all set to witness the magic of his wife in The Fame Game. The couple posed stylishly for the paps.

Take a look:

The trailer of the series featured Madhuri as Anamika Anand and Sanjay was seen as her husband on the show. She vanishes suddenly one night and a tale to find her begins. Initially, the series was named Finding Anamika. However, later the title was changed. Produced by Karan Johar, The Fame Game is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and written by Sri Rao. The series also features Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan Jaferi and will start streaming on Netflix from February 25, 2022.

