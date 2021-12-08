Madhuri Dixit gives a unique recap of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya ahead of season 2 release; WATCH

Fans have loved Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya. Ever since season 2 was announced, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of season 2. Sushmita made a powerful comeback with this series and how! Now that the release of season 2 is just a few days away, the OTT platform thought of refreshing the memory of season 1 in the form of a recap. But this recap is different from other recaps as Madhuri Dixit will be taking all the fans through the journey of Aarya.

In the recap, Madhuri Dixit sits in front of a chessboard dressed in all-black attire. She looks ravishing with red lipstick and golden earrings. The actress in her lovely voice introduces Sushmita Sen’s character from Aarya and gives us an insight into all the ups and downs she had to go through. Madhuri maintains her poise and elegance as she sits in style on a big couch while making several big moves on the chessboard. This is indeed a unique recap of any show ever done before. Taking to its Twitter handle, Disney+Hotstar shared the video and wrote, “Game recognises game. Queen recognises queen. Watch the one-and-only @MadhuriDixit recap the Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya.”

Take a look:

Game recognises game ♟. Queen recognises queen . Watch the one-and-only @MadhuriDixit recap the Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaSeason2 all episodes streaming from 10th Dec. pic.twitter.com/azKdrhVcqs — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 8, 2021

Created by Ram Madhvani, the first season of the web show received a lot of love from the audience and was even nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021. Apart from Sushmita, the first season also starred Sikandar Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary.

