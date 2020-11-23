  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Kapoor to reunite after 2 decades for Karan Johar backed Netflix's suspense drama

The hit jodi of the 90s, Madhuri and Sanjay, who gave us an all-time hit track 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' will be joining hands for a drama that will release on Netflix.
The web streaming space is changing with every passing month and more and more actors are gearing up to make their presence on the OTT platform. Filmmakers and producers, too, are open to experimentation given the creative liberty that the web streaming space offers. Now, the latest piece of news is that Raja actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will be coming together for a suspense drama on the small screen. 

The hit jodi of the 90s which gave us an all-time hit 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' will be joining hands for a drama that will released on Netflix. Yes, you heard that right. The suspense drama series is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' sister concern Dharmatic. Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the same to Mid-Day and revealed that he has already started shooting. 

He said, "I have been shooting in Nashik since October 25 and will wrap up my portion by the first week of December. The show has an interesting premise. The year 2020 has been upsetting, but I have always been a positive person and I am happy to be back on the set." 

As per the report, the suspense drama has been tentatively titled Actress and will feature Madhuri in the lead role. While Madhuri will be a newbie to the OTT platform, Sanjay made his digital debut this year with The Gone Game that also stars Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. 

Would you love to see Madhuri and Sanjay onscreen once more? Let us know in the comments below. 

