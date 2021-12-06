Madhuri Dixit to shoot a special promo for Aarya 2? Read details

Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 is all set to release soon on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out. And the trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently. The actress returns in the titular role. But now there is a report that actress Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to shoot a special promo for Aarya 2. It is worth mentioning here that Aarya 2 will stream from 10th December.

As per the sources, “The makers and the entire team of Aarya have done a wonderful job with the second season. Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar and all actors have put their best foot forward to ensure a power-packed season. The team thought of bringing Madhuri on board for promoting Aarya’s second season as she’s a perfect fit owing to her finesse and being one of the most prominent leading ladies of Bollywood like Sushmita Sen. The promo is going to be really exciting!”

Recently the Aarya 2 trailer was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita's fierce persona. In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point. Her confident body language speaks volumes about this season which will be presented to all viewers.

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the first season starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar. Reportedly, the series is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. It is about Aarya, an independent woman, who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder.