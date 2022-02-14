Madhuri Dixit on web series The Fame Game: I love to get into the skin of every character

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit is making headlines these days with her digital debut with the web series 'The Fame Game'. The show is all about a successful actress who has all the luxuries but along with this her life holds a plethora of secrets.

The actress talks about her OTT debut and her love for acting. She recalls her journey as an actress and what keeps her motivating after so many years.

She says: "I think, one never really gets tired of playing different characters. I love to get into the skin of every character I play. And it's always exciting when you get a role, which has a gamut of emotions to deal with. You know, one that has ups and downs in their life because it's such characters that challenge you to do better, rise above, and keep you on your toes."

After winning the hearts of movie buffs and giving a number of hit movies, Madhuri still feels that there is a lot to learn and she is still a student.

"I think for me, I have always been a student of cinema. And whenever I do a project, I try to rediscover or discover something new in a character which I can portray and do better than my previous performance," she concludes.

'The Fame Game' is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Sri Rao and Dharmatic Entertainment.

Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are the directors of the series and it features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi and Rajshri Deshpande.

It will be released on February 25 on Netflix.

