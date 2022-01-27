Madhuri Dixit's debut web series Finding Anamika renamed The Fame Game; Set to release on 25 February.

Madhuri Dixit, who has made a successful comeback with Hindi and Marathi films and graced the judges seat of dance reality shows, is now gearing up for her digital debut. Netflix had announced last year that her debut web series then titled Finding Anamika will be releasing soon. After dropping a teaser, producer Karan Johar announced on Thursday that the series has been now renamed to The Fame Game along with a new poster.

Taking to social media, Karan shared the brand new poster and title. He wrote, "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame."

Check out the poster below:

In The Fame Game, Madhuri will be playing Anamika Anand - a bonafide superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace. "As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress," the synopsis reads.

Directed by Bijoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game will also feature Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles.

Have you seen the teaser? Check it out below:

